Sunday, October 6, 2024
Police files murder case of 13 in Khairpur's Haibat Brohi village

Web Desk
KHAIRPUR: Police has registered murder case of 13 persons of a family, died in village Haibat Khan Brohi on August 19.

The case has been registered in Baradi Jatoi police with state as complainant, police said. A police official Khair Mohammad Gondal registered the case as plaintiff on behalf of the state.

Police said that two accused including a woman, have confessed the crime.

The deaths were allegedly caused by consuming poisonous milk, a laboratory chemical report earlier revealed. The report confirmed presence of intoxicating substances and poison in the bodies of the deceased.

The incident took place in Haibat Khan Brohi village near Pir Goth in Khairpur district. The victims included Gul Baig Brohi, his wife, five sons, three daughters, and others, according to hospital sources.

The chemical report pointed out insecticide and Benzodiazepine were detected in tests.

