Police register FIR after PTI leader complains ‎tree cutting outside Bilawal House

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against cutting of Neem trees infront of Bilawal House in Karachi after the matter was highlighted in a video by PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman a day before, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

Khurram Sher Zaman shot a video outside Bilawal House in Karachi on Sunday, highlighting that some men claiming to be from a DMC are involved in the entire episode.

He lamented during the video that on one hand, the PPP leaders are taking credit for encouraging plantation while on the other hand, some people are cutting trees infront of the residence of top PPP leaders.

On Monday, while speaking during ARY NEWS program-Bakhabar Savera- Khurram Sher Zaman shared that people involved in cutting trees for personal use were booked in a case by the police.

“It is an unfortunate act that trees are being cut down,” he said adding that several trees were chopped off infront of the Bilawal House.

He urged all political groups to join hands in the plantation drive for the future generations of the country.

This is not the first time such a thing has happened in the city as on June 09, it emerged that a cattle market was established at the locality of the Karachi Urban Forest project alongside Lyari Expressway.

One of the major forestry projects is at risk in Karachi as a cattle market has been established at the site of the Karachi Urban Forest project in Lyari Expressway.

The first phase of the Karachi Urban Forest project had been inaugurated by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in February last year.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab, and others had also attended the inaugural ceremony.