Police foil arms smuggling to Punjab

PESHAWAR: Police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle a consignment of arms and ammunition to Punjab from Peshawar, ARY News reported.

Matni police in an action recovered a huge cache of arms ad ammunition during checking of a vehicle. Accused Abdul Haseeb was travelling to Punjab from Peshawar with a heavy cache of arms including 20 riffles, 12 guns, 59 magzines and more than 12,000 rounds of different bore weapons.

Abdul Haseeb was caught smuggling the weapons to Punjab and he is being investigated from the different aspects into the matter, SP Waqar said.

Separately, Motorway police, last year in the month of November, thwarted an alarming bid of smuggling artillery into Lahore.

The suspects, except one, fled the scene as the police inched towards them after a hot pursuit, the officials had claimed.

Upon search, the motorway police spokesperson noted, the personnel recovered 16 riffles, 89 magazines and 48 pistols, while there were 15,300 rounds in the car.

