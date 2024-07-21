Police foil drug smuggling attempt worth Rs 70mln in Hyderabad

In a clever but unsuccessful attempt, smugglers tried to transport heroin worth Rs 70 million, smartly hiding it in sweet boxes, but the police managed to thwart their plans.

This incident took place in Hyderabad Deccan, India, where the Indian police, in collaboration with the Narcotics Bureau, arrested four smugglers during an operation near Shilparamam.

Upon inspection, the police found that the boxes, which were supposed to contain sweets, actually contained heroin.

The Indian police commissioner stated that the confiscated heroin weighed one kilogram and had a value of Rs 70 million in the international market.

The heroin was divided into four packets of one-quarter kilogram each, with each packet concealed in a sweet box.

The smugglers had transported the heroin by bus from Rajasthan, intending to sell it at a higher price in Hyderabad.

The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to counter innovative smuggling methods and maintain stringent checks.