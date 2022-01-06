Police foil terror bid in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have foiled a terror bid and arrested three alleged terrorists from Karachi’s Korangi district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, three alleged terrorists associated with Lyari Gangwar were taken into custody from Korangi Industrial Area, who were planning to attack important installations in the port city.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) Korangi said arms, hand grenades and other explosives were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Separately, police had foiled a terror bid in Karachi, in June 2020 and claimed to arrest six members of a similar group that was behind the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in the city on June 29.

Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP) West Fida Hussain Janwari had claimed arrest of six terrorists belonging to outlawed Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS).

“This group was also involved in the stock exchange attack,” said the SSP as he presented the alleged terrorists before media at his office. He had said that the arrested culprits wanted to target key installations in the city.

