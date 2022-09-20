Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...
HomeInternational
AFP

Police free all 14 hostages held at Georgia bank

test

Police in Georgia on Tuesday freed 14 hostages who were held by an armed man at a bank in the country’s second-largest city of Kutaisi, officials said.

“All the 14 hostages were freed and the hostage-taker arrested,” the Black Sea nation’s interior ministry said in a statement.

It had said earlier on Tuesday that an armed man took 12 people hostage and demanded a large sum of money at a Bank of Georgia branch in the city of around 150,000 people in central Georgia.

An investigation was opened into a “terrorist act, hostage-taking and illegal possession of firearms”, the ministry said.

Georgia bank hostages

The independent Mtavari TV station has aired a mobile phone video shot by one of the hostages, which showed what he said were two explosive devices on the entrance door.

“He (the hostage-taker) says these are bombs which will explode if the door opens,” the hostage said.

Another video showed the alleged hostage-taker — a masked gunman in military fatigues — and the bank interior.

A female hostage was heard saying: “His demand is $2 million (two million euros) within three hours. He has a hand grenade and there are bombs which will explode.”

In October 2020, a gunman took 43 people hostage in a Bank of Georgia branch in the western city of Zugdidi.

He freed all the hostages, escaping with an unspecified amount of cash, and has never been detained.

Comments

AFP

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.