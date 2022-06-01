Police gather ‘concrete evidence’ from train after woman ‘gang-raped’

KARACHI: Investigators probing the alleged gang-rape of a woman on a train claimed to have found evidence against the ticket-checkers involved in the horrific act, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources close to the investigating officials, the investigators have found concrete evidence with regard to the rape incident from the air-conditioned compartment of the Zakaria Express.

“A chemical analysis of the evidence will be carried out,” they said.

The sources quoted investigators as saying that they have gathered concrete evidence which will help in the conviction of the suspects. “Those arrested will be presented before a local court for a remand and will later be shifted to Karachi for a medical examination,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three accused involved in the alleged gang rape of a woman on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express have been arrested and would be handed over to Karachi police.

DS Railway Multan Hammad Hassan Mirza has claimed that the three accused named in the Zakaria Express gang-rape incident were arrested.

Hammad Hassan Mirza said that the accused were arrested from Samundari, Jahanian and Shorkot. The arrested accused will be handed over to Karachi police for further investigation.

He said that with the help of a private company manager, the investigation of accused Zohaib and Zahid is underway while the third named accused Aqib will also be interrogated.

It may be recalled that a Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express.

