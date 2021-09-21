Police head constable booked for beating wife ‘fearlessly’

GUJRANWALA: A case has been registered on Tuesday against a police head constable who is alleged to have fearlessly committed domestic abuse and beat his wife boasting his job in the police, ARY News reported.

I am a police officer and nobody would make a complaint against me, the victim quoted her allegedly abusive husband in the police complaint today.

He has even tried to kill me once but then his mother rescued me, the victim woman said in her complaint.

The complaint further read that her husband takes compromising pictures of other women and girls and shows it to her adding to her misery and trauma.

An FIR has been lodged into the case but the police of Jinnah Road have yet to apprehend one head constable Waseem Dar.

Police rescue 15-year-old girl ‘kept in chains by uncle’ in Karachi

In another case of crimes against women and children, Karachi police officials have rescued a 15-year-old girl kept in chains inside a house in the vicinity of Sharafi Goth police station.

A teenage girl kept in chains at a house was rescued by police officials after she called Madadgar 15 helpline for getting assistance to get released.

Police told the media that the girl was allegedly detained by her paternal uncle. They added that an investigation is underway to ascertain for how long the girl was kept in chains and what was the reason behind it.