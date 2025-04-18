Head constable killed in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police head constable was killed as unknown miscreants ambushed a police party within limits of Chaudwan police station here on Friday.

According to police, some unknown miscreants who had already taken positions opened indiscriminate fire on Chawadan police station’s personnel when they were passing by Musazai Adda.

The police promptly retaliated the fire and exchange of fire took place between police and unknown miscreants.

However, head constable Javed Alam was martyred from firing of the miscreants, who managed to escape.

Police cordoned off the area and started an operation to arrest the culprits.

Read More: Judge, lawyer, former Nazim Kohat killed in separate incidents in KP

Earlier, in a tragic incident, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Mardan, Hayat Khan, and Advocate Khalid Khan were shot dead near the Rashakai Interchange on the Motorway Road within the jurisdiction of Risalpur Police Station.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire on a car travelling towards Peshawar.

As a result, Judge Hayat Khan, son of Pir Gul, a resident of Mohallah Bulandabad, Tehsil Kalam, District Swat, and Advocate Khalid Khan, son of Amresh Khan, a resident of Rustam, Mardan, died on the spot.

Sources suggest that the motive behind the attack may be linked to an old enmity. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.