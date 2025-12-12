Islamabad police officer caught faking performance

ISLAMABAD: A police inquiry has exposed a staged operation in which officers allegedly framed a citizen by planting evidence and registering a false case of illegal weapon possession.

The investigation, ordered by the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, revealed serious irregularities and misconduct by Inspector Shabeer Tanoli and his team. According to the report, a citizen carrying legally owned weapons was booked under false pretences.

Investigators found that the Station House Officer (SHO) and his subordinates misrepresented key facts, personally transported the weapons to the scene, and subsequently claimed they were recovered during a legitimate raid.

The inquiry further highlighted significant procedural flaws: The First Information Report (FIR) lacked essential vehicle details, including registration, engine, and chassis numbers. Names of officers who were not on duty at the time were allegedly added to the case file to bolster the narrative.

The report states that police demanded a bribe of Rs 0.4 million from the accused. When the bribe was not paid, officials allegedly planted explosives and heroin to strengthen the fabricated charges.

The operation was reportedly carried out based on a “forged plan” attributed to a fictitious informer. Senior command was never notified, which the inquiry termed a major procedural lapse.

Additionally, the inquiry raised concerns regarding the conduct of Sub-Inspector Ali Muhammad and noted evidence suggesting the possible theft of seized property.

Based on these findings, the inquiry team has recommended strict disciplinary action against all officers involved in the unlawful operation.