Police to form JIT to probe Arsalan Mehsud’s killing

KARACHI: Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday visited the residence slain Arsalan Mehsud, who was killed by a cop in a ‘fake’ encounter, ARY News reported.

According to details, the acting Karachi police chief visited the house of Arsalan Mehsud and offered condolences.

During the visit, the family of deceased boy demanded the formation of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into the killing of Arsalan which was accepted by the police chief.

SHO Gopang terminated

Sindh police on Thursday suspended former SHO Orangi Town Azam Gopang over mishandling the murder case of a teenager Arsalan Mehsud in Karachi.

While making the announcement and giving reasons for his termination from service, DIG West Nasir Aftab said that Azam Gopang failed to control the law and order situation within the limits of Orangi area.

Sharing details on the day when Arsalan Mehsud was murdered and police initially claimed it to be a foiled mugging bid, the DIG West said that he was approached multiple times after the incident and he deliberately switched his phone off.

Arsalan Mehsud case

A teenage boy was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police on the night of December 6.

The uncle of the deceased student stated in his application that his nephew was returning from the tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by the police party.

As a result, Arslan lost his life, while his friend sustained injuries. The deceased was the son of an official of the Karachi Dumpers Association. Read More: SHO ARRESTED IN ARSALAN MEHSUD KILLING CASE ‘FLEES’ The FIR was registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arslan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

