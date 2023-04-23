Police kill youth a day before his marriage

MULTAN: The police opened fire and killed two teenagers in Multan, one of whom was going to get married today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a tragic incident, the Punjab police officials opened fire at three teenagers, killing two and leaving one injured when the teenagers were on their way back home after having dinner at a hotel.

“No criminal record was found for either of the teenagers,” the police stated.

The injured brother of the deceased, Irfan, said they were on their way to drop off their friend, Samiullah. The three of them were riding on a motorcycle when the police suddenly opened fire from behind and a single bullet went through his brother and Samiullah, causing the untimely death.

Irfan alleged the policemen claimed that someone else fired from behind and did not even try to help to take the injured teenagers to the hospital.

Irfan also mentioned that he could identify the three police officials responsible for the killing of his brother. The wounded brother also expressed that it was his brother’s wedding day and they deserve justice.

