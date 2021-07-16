Police detain suspect in Lahore model’s murder using CCTV evidence

LAHORE: The police team investigating fashion model Nayab’s alleged murder has made an arrest of the suspect seen in the recovered CCTV video and admitted the forensic reports will enlighten better the details of the video, ARY News reported.

In the latest development the police team has gotten their hands on closed-circuit footage and with its help have been able to chase the suspect Umair from Lahore’s outskirts.

The probe is underway with Umair on his whereabouts at the time of Nayab’s murder, the police team said, adding that it cannot be ruled that he is the murderer just yet. However, a forensic report is awaited.

Police said the suspect, 30- to 35-year-old Umair, had worn his pajamas and was caught in the camera leaving the murder scene at 5:26 am.

Earlier this week, the Police claimed to have made progress in the murder of Lahore-based model Nayab, claiming that they have found handprints near the body.

SSP Mansoor Aman, while detailing progress in the murder, had said that they have found a torn net of a window at the backside of Nayab’s home raising suspicion that the suspect could have fled from it.