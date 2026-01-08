Police to launch intel-based operation in katcha area: IG Sindh

KARACHI: IG Sindh Police on Thursday said that an intelligence-based operation will be launched against bandits in katcha area.

Talking here IG Javed Alam Odho said that the Punjab Police will also be asked for assistance in the anti-bandit operation.

“We will try to resolve permanently the issue of the bandit gangs in katcha area,” Sindh Police chief said.

“If bandits surrender, they will survive, they could seek relief from courts,” he said. “Surrendering bandits will be given cash for their weapons,” he said.

“If refuse to surrender, bandits will be tackled sternly,” IG Odho said.

He said the Sindh Police recently successfully recovered abducted passengers of a bus after the vehicle with its passengers’ taken hostage by a gang of bandits and killed perpetrators of the crime.

Sindh’s Home Minister Zia Lanjar on Wednesday said that a major operation against bandits has been on the cards with focus on Kashmore and Ghotki districts.

Home minister said that the action will be taken against notorious dacoits and none of them will be left scot-free.

Home minister said that the outlaws intending to lay down arms will be allowed to surrender.

He said the IG Sindh has been directed to contact with the IG Punjab and the regional police officer (RPO) Bahawalpur adding that Sindh Police has recently conducted a joint operation with Punjab police against criminals.

He expressed hope that the gangs of bandits will be uprooted in the province adding that the facilitators are also being taken to task.