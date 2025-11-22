Clashes erupt between police and lawyers during protest against 27th Amendment

KARACHI: Clashes broke out between police and lawyers on Saturday after lawyers were barred from holding a convention against the 27th Constitutional Amendment at the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Lawyers had announced a convention inside the SHC premises, but the court administration denied them permission. Following this, Sindh High Court Bar Association President Barrister Mohammad Sarfaraz Ali Metlo also formally cancelled the event.

Due to the development, the lawyers announced that they would hold the convention outside the SHC instead. A heavy contingent of police was deployed inside the premises and at the gates to prevent them from entering.

The lawyers brought out a rally to the Sindh High Court. However, when they attempted to enter the court, police tried to stop them, leading to a scuffle.

Several police officers, including the Preedy Police Station SHO, were reportedly manhandled. Some officers fled the scene as tensions escalated.

The lawyers then forced their way into the SHC New Bar Room and began their convention there.

Reports indicate that both entry into the SHC building and access to the New Bar Room had been explicitly restricted for lawyers ahead of the protest.

Opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), on Friday announced countrywide protests following its meeting held in the capital, ARY News reported.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the Opposition Leader in the NA (National Assembly) from the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) side, led the TTAP meeting. TTAP had also staged a protest walk from the Parliament to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the passing of the 27th Amendment.

TTAP will actively participate in the lawyers’ protest in Lahore against the approval of the 27th Amendment by both houses of the Parliament.

The opposition alliance had also observed a countrywide “Black Day” next Friday, on November 21.

TTAP has termed the 27th Amendment an attack on the basic structure of the Constitution, and a resolution will be presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against it.

They added that it is a strike on the basic pillar of the state, the judiciary, under which the judiciary has been given under the administration, while the basic structure of the constitution has been ruined.