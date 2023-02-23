Police, LEAs seize huge cache of weapons in Karachi

KARACHI: Police and law enforcement agencies seized a huge cache of weapons during a raid in Orangi town, Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the raid was conducted near a bus stand and confiscated more than 30 9mm pistols, bullets and guns as well.

Sources said that the weapons were smuggled from Peshawar in sweet boxes to carry out terrorist activities in Karachi. The weapons were unloaded from a bus and were carried in Rikshaw.

Police arrested two suspects who were handed over to CTD for further investigation.

Earlier, the Karachi police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hospital located in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area.

The police had seized a large number of weapons including anti-aircraft guns, Kalashnikov, rifles and hand grenades that were hidden in the water tank of the cardiology hospital in Shah Faisal colony of the metropolis.

