Thursday, August 4, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Police Martyrs’ Day being observed

test

Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed today (Tuesday) across the country to pay tributes to police personnel who have rendered their lives for the security and stability of the country.

Provincial governments have announced compensation packages for the heirs of martyrs to support their children for completion of education.

The Martyrs Day was observed for the fifth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safoot Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.

Special events are being held at provincial  headquarters and at district level to highlight the services of police force.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.