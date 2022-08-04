Police Martyrs’ Day being observed

Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed today (Tuesday) across the country to pay tributes to police personnel who have rendered their lives for the security and stability of the country.

Provincial governments have announced compensation packages for the heirs of martyrs to support their children for completion of education.

یوم شہدائے پولیس پر وطن کی راہ میں جان قربان کرنے والے بہادر سپوتوں کو قوم کا سلام۔ یہ وہ بہادر جری جوان ہیں جو اپنا آپ دھرتی پر وار کر خود کو ہمیشہ کیلئے امر کر گئے۔#PunjabPolice #SalamPolice #PoliceMartyrsDay #PoliceMartyrsDay2022#سلام_شہدائے_پولیس pic.twitter.com/k87hJW45e6 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) August 4, 2022

The Martyrs Day was observed for the fifth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safoot Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.

Special events are being held at provincial headquarters and at district level to highlight the services of police force.

Comments