Police mobile targeted in Peshawar IED explosion

PESHAWAR: A police mobile van targeted with an IED attack in Badhber area of Peshawar, but no losses of life happened, ARY News reported on Sunday.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated at the boundary of Khyber district when a patrolling van of Badhber police station passing by. The vehicle had minor damage with the explosion but the policemen including Shekhan police post in-charge Nasir Khan remained unscathed in the incident, police said.

According to the bomb disposal unit, around one KG explosives were used in the bomb attack.

Police has launched a search operation in the area and evidence being collected from the crime scene, officials said.

Last week, two facilitators of a terrorist attack on Sarband Police Station were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation in Peshawar.

The operation was jointly launched by Counter Terrorism Department and District Police in the outskirts of Peshawar.

The dead terrorists were identified as Gul Hai and Hazrat Omar alias Mansoor who were associated with banned TTP and were wanted to police in cases of heinous crimes, sources said.

