Police nab Dua Zehra, to present her before medical board

KARACHI: The anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) on Saturday secured custody of Dua Zehra to present her before the medical board in Karachi, formed by the Sindh government to determine her age, ARY NEWS reported.

Zaheer Ahmed, the husband of Dua’s Zehra, has also reached Karachi, however, he would not be allowed to appear before the medical board alongside her wife.

Previously, the Sindh government has written a letter to the Punjab Interior Ministry for sending Sindh police officers to bring Dua Zehra to Karachi. Dua will be presented before the medical board, formed to find out her age.

The letter informed the Punjab government’s orders to present the girl before the medical board. The Sindh government has asked the Punjab government to assist Karachi in policing the proceedings.

A Sindh police party led by DSP Shoukat Shahani arrived in the province to take Dua Zehra back to Karachi. Woman police constable Sultana accompanied the police party.

Yesterday, the medical board, comprised of 10 members met to compile a report to determine the age of the girl who went missing from Karachi and later recovered from Punjab, claiming she had married. But the board decided to examine the girl in person before reaching a conclusion.

According to the notification shared by activist and petitioner’s lawyer Jibran Nasir, Dow College Principal Prof. Saba Sohail will head the board. It also includes experts in radiology, gynecology, dentistry and forensics.

