Police nab ‘murderer’ who threw sack-packed body at dumping site

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested the ‘murderer’ who brutally killed a woman and threw her body at a dumping site after packing it in a sack, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi police solved the mysterious murder case after they recovered a sack-packed body of a woman from a dumping site in New Karachi Sector V-J last month.

Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Shehla Qureshi told the media that the woman was allegedly murdered by her ‘friend’. The accused man kept the dead body inside his home three days after murdering her.

After the body started rotting, the accused packed the body in a sack and threw it to a dumping site. According to the police, the murderer was identified as Ali Raza who had illegitimate relations with the slain woman.

Police said that the accused used to pay Rs10,000 to the slain woman for being in contact with him. After facing refusal from the woman, Ali Raza killed her and threw her body to a dumping site.

