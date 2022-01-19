Police nab suspects for raping, murdering minor boy at Karachi graveyard

KARACHI: Police officials have arrested two suspects in rape and murder case of a minor boy, 4, whose half-naked body was recovered from a local graveyard in New Karachi area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West Nasir Aftab told the media that two suspects were arrested for raping and murdering a minor child. One more suspect named Nadeem was already arrested in a drug-related case, he added.

DIG Aftab said that the suspects had brutally raped and murdered the minor after having a fight with the father and paternal uncle of the slain boy who stopped them to occupy the corner of the street.

The suspects had confessed to committing the crime to give a lesson to the slain child’s father and uncle. They told investigators that the accused Nadeem and Jawad took the minor boy on a motorcycle to a graveyard.

The minor boy had been subjected to rape by three men at Abdal Shah Shrine located in Manghopir Graveyard after consuming drugs.

Police officials said that the minor boy had been strangled to death by his own trouser by the culprits and fled from the scene.

The terrorising incident had been reported on January 7 after a half-naked body of a minor boy was recovered from Manghopir graveyard in New Karachi.

