Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Police nab two shooters of Bishnoi gang

Delhi Police have arrested two of the shooters involved in the murder of Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

As per the reports from Indian media, a special cell of Delhi Police arrested two of the shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, Sunday night, who were involved in the assassination of Moose Wala. The detained have been identified as Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Bhiwani.

Delhi | After two more murders, all the accused had planned on escaping abroad: Special Cell, Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/u6RevL2h18 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

According to details, Sirsa, 18, was one of the main shooters involved in the killing of the Punjabi singer and was also accused of two attempts to murder in the Rajasthan region of India. The other accused, Bhiwani was the main person managing the operations of the gang in Rajasthan and was responsible for giving shelter to four of the other shooters of the Moose Wala case.

Moreover, the police have recovered one 9 MM pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a .30 MM pistol with 9 live cartridges, three Punjab police uniforms, and two mobile handsets with a dongle and sim card, from the accused.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier the Pune Police arrested one of the suspects Santosh Jadhav (a sharpshooter) and Navnath Suryavanshi (his aide), involved in the same case. Jadhav, 24, and Suryavanshi, 27 – members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were nabbed from Mandavi tehsil at Bhuj in Gujarat.

For those unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29. A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

