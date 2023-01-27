Police officer attempts suicide in Karachi

KARACHI: A police officer in Karachi shot himself and got injured as he attempted suicide over ‘unknown reason’, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the police.

According to details, the police officer named Khalid Hussain attempted suicide after shooting himself in the chest. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The officer posted at Kalri police station was on duty outside the petrol pump near Maripur where he shot himself in the chest with a government weapon.

In a statement, the police said this was the second time the officer attempted suicide adding that before this incident he also tried to kill himself in Larkana.

