Police officer shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police Muhammad Khan Abro was shot dead in Karachi’s Bin Qasim town on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred when unidentified armed men opened fire on the ASI outside his home in Steel Town area of the city. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Post-mortem will also be conducted after the completion of initial investigations.

ASI Muhammad Khan Abro was posted at the Steel Town police station. A heavy police contingent reached the scene, and the Crime Scene Unit began investigating the incident.

The investigation is underway with the authorities working to identify the perpetrators and their motives.

In a similar attack in April, a police constable was shot dead by unidentified armed men near Ranchhor Line. The constable was posted at the Chakiwara police station.