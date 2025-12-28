Police officer runs over two children in Chiniot

Chiniot: Two children were critically injured after a car driven by an allegedly intoxicated police officer ran over them in Bhawana village, Chiniot, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the children sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where their condition was reported to be critical.

Local residents apprehended the accused officer at the scene and called the police emergency helpline (15). However, witnesses alleged that when police arrived, they allowed the suspect to escape in a police vehicle and took him away.

The incident sparked protests by the injured children’s families and area residents, who condemned the police’s conduct and demanded the registration of a case against the accused.

Following the protest, Bhawana police arrested the suspect and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him. The accused was identified as Muhammad Ramzan, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) deputed at Masan Jhang police station.

Police said bottles of alcohol were recovered from the officer’s car, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Earlier, a woman and her daughter were killed on the spot while another critically injured after a horrified collision between a dumper and motorcycle in Chiniot in April.

According to details, rescue 1122 said the accident occurred at the Sargodha Road near bypass where a rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her daughter on the spot and injuring another person, private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.