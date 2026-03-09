Police officer shot dead in Jhal Magsi

JHAL MAGSI: A police officer was shot dead on Monday after unidentified armed men opened fire on him near Gandawah in Jhal Magsi, Balochistan.

According to police, the victim, Havaldar Syed Yaqoob Shah, was heading to his village Kotrah on a motorcycle after completing his duty when he was targeted near Goth Mir Jat on Noorani Road within the jurisdiction of Gandawah City police station.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. After the attack, the suspects fled the scene, taking away his motorcycle and official weapon.

Police said the motive behind the incident could not immediately be determined, and it remains unclear whether the attack was a robbery or a targeted killing.

SHO Inspector Zulfiqar Ali Pandrani said an investigation has been launched and search operations are underway in different areas to arrest the suspects. Police step up operations against militants, criminals

Earlier, Fifteen terrorists belonging to Indian proxies, Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan, were killed in two separate operations conducted by security forces in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, on 05 March 2025, an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Harnai District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the Khwarij Hideout and after an intense engagement, twelve Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed.

ISPR said that another intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Basima District. During the operation, forces tracked presence of terrorists and effectively engaged them using mix calibre weapons. After an intense fire exchange, three Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij and terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, the ISPR added.