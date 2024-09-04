Police officers barred from taking lifts

LAHORE: DIG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has banned police officers from taking lifts from citizens on major roads in Lahore.

According to directives, police personnel are barred from hitching rides on Ring Road, GT Road, and Motorways.

The latest directives highlighted that police officers and personnel have been frequently spotted stopping vehicles on highways to seek lifts, which is against the code of conduct.

The ban will be strictly enforced, and police officers found violating the directive will face disciplinary action, it said.

The move is seen as an effort to improve the image of the police force and ensure that officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism.

In recent times, there have been several instances where police officers have been spotted seeking lifts on major roads.