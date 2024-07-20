Police officers beat hotel’s staff for denying ‘free food’

KARACHI: The police officers have been accused of abusing their authority against hotel employees over a breakfast bill dispute in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the police officers allegedly subjected the employees to torture and registered a case against them for possessing a gas cylinder.

An affected hotel employee, Ali Muhammad, in a statement, claimed that the police officers frequently visited the hotel for breakfast and left with paying.

He added that a total of five police officers arrived at the hotel for breakfast on Friday morning, worried about the rising inflation, when policemen were asked for the breakfast bill, they started torturing him.

The hotel employee asserted that the police arrested three other hotel employees after registering a case against them, accusing them of keeping cylinders unlawfully.

Additionally, the officers are alleged to have stolen 18 chairs and Rs 30,000 from the hotel’s counter.

According to Ali Muhammad, the head-muharrir of Korangi police station allegedly accepted money to the release of the detained employees on a personal guarantee.

In response to the allegations, SSP Korangi Tauheed Rehman has suspended the three officers – Shakir, Mudassar, and Waqas – involved in the incident, pending further investigation.

The case has been assigned to SP Shah Faisal for a thorough inquiry into the incident. The suspended officers have been placed on administrative leave until further orders.