Robbers use govt-issued guns to commit heist, arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s Rawat police station arrested two suspects involved in an armed robbery and recovered government-issued weapons from their possession, ARY News reported on Monday.

During investigation, the arrested robbers revealed shocking details, stated that the weapon and wireless has been provided by two Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officers, Tariq Mehmood and Mohammad Imran, appointed in Islamabad.

The two robbers reportedly used government weapons and wireless communication devices to carry out a robbery at a petroleum agency in the federal capital.

Last month, a similar incident was reported where other federal police officers were dismissed from service for aiding and abetting robbers involved in armed heists.

An inquiry into the matter revealed that these officers were actively facilitating criminal activities, leading to their dismissal from their jobs.