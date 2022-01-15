Police officers to face deduction in salary for not wearing face masks

KARACHI: Police officers will face deduction in salary as a fine for wearing face masks following the directives of the Karachi police chief, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi issued an order to impose a fine on those police officers who are not wearing face masks. The order was issued in view of the spread in COVID-19.

One-day salary will be deducted as a fine against the cops who are not complying with the order for mandatory wearing face masks while performing duties.

The AIG’s order was issued for operation, investigation and traffic police officers. It has been ordered to all cops in the field to use face masks at all times even if they are travelling in government vehicles.

On-duty police officers have been asked to put on face masks while interacting with the citizens. AIG Karachi ordered senior police officers to pose his order in all police stations and offices.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) discussed the need for restrictions on movement, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), amid a surge in COVID cases especially the Omicron variant.

The forum reviewed the disease’s trends in the country and discussed the epidemic curve chart data, disease prevalence and proposed NPIs in wake of rising disease trends in the country, especially in the urban centers.

The NCOC decided to extensively engage with provinces especially with the Sindh government for necessary measures to tackle the rising disease.

The NCOC also directed the provinces to conduct surveys on oxygen stock and other medical facilities needed to deal with emergency response in case of a COVID surge.

It also directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to strictly implement COVID SOPs during travel besides also banning any sort of food service. The provinces are also directed to implement SOPs in transport and education sectors, restaurants and marriage halls.

