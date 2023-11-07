27.9 C
Police officials summoned for raiding Taimur Jhagra’s residence

PESHAWAR: A session court in Peshawar has summoned the police officials for raiding the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Taimur Saleem Jhagra, ARY News reported. 

As per details, the court heard the plea against the case against the raid on PTI leader Taimur Jhagra’s residence.

The PTI leader’s counsel told the court that the staff was harassed during the raid. The session court judge issued notice to police officials and summoned them on November 20.

It is important to mention here that several PTI leaders were arrested for their involvement in May 9 violence. PTI Chairman Imran Khan is also in jail currently and booked in several cases including cipher, May 9 and others.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan demanded a level playing field in upcoming general elections.

As per details, the PTI chairman’s counsel held a media talk after meeting the former prime minister in jail.

PTI chairman Imran Khan stated that Nawaz Sharif is making efforts to keep PTI out of the upcoming general elections, Barrister Gohar added.

He said that the former prime is in good health. Imran Khan said if fair and transparent elections are not held then it will be controversial, the counsel added.

