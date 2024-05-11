33.9 C
Police operation continuing against bandits in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: A police operation has been ongoing against Dahani bandits’ gang for third day in Dodapur police station of Jacobabad district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

SSP Saleem Shah has said that the police has launched operation for arresting the bandit gang’s kingpin Baharo Dahani, Amanullah alias Amano Dahani and other outlaws.

The police operation in Garhi Khairo taluka will be continued till elimination of bandit gangs and restoration of peace in the area, police officer said.

The dacoits stormed over a village yesterday against the ongoing police operation. A youth was killed in the dacoits’ firing during the attack.

Police said that the force has demolished scores of hideouts of bandits during the operation continued for last three days.

The katcha area (riverine forests) of Sindh, has been a hotbed of criminals, which have recently become bolder to challenge authorities and commit rampant kidnappings for ransom and killings.

The authorities have yet failed to uproot the criminals posing threat to adjacent areas as well as inter-provincial traffic with other parts of the country.

