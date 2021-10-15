Police party attacked by dacoits in Okara

OKARA: Two cops have sustained injuries after a police party was attacked by armed dacoits in a rural area of Okara, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police said that a team of cops was attacked by dacoits, leaving two policemen injured and two dacoits were killed.

It was learnt that the police party were going to spot the locations of the dacoits along with their accomplices who had been arrested earlier. The dacoits attacked the police party to release their accomplices from custody.

Police said that the arrested dacoits were killed in the exchange of fire. Following the attack, the dacoits managed to flee from the scene.

Police cordoned off the whole area and launched a search operation to arrest the dacoits.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!