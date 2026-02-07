Police personnel guarding polio team injured in Karachi dog attack

KARACHI: Even those serving society to eradicate the lethal disease of polio are not safe from the rising menace of dog bites. A police personnel deputed to safeguard polio workers was injured in a dog attack in the Quaidabad area of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Aftab Gohar, in-charge of the Dog Bite Clinic at Indus Hospital, stated that the victim is 21 years old and sustained “Grade 2” wounds in the attack. The policeman has since been administered the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV).

The clinic in-charge noted a troubling trend, stating: “Whenever a polio campaign is launched, we see polio volunteers reporting to our facility after falling victim to dog bites.”

He further mentioned that a female polio worker was also bitten in October last year.

This follows a previous incident in Korangi where another female worker was wounded. In total, two to three polio workers have recently faced similar attacks.

It is pertinent to mention that Karachi has reported as many as 4,000 dog bite cases in just one month. So far this year, two people have lost their lives due to such incidents.

Earlier in the previous year, stray dogs attacked and injured two children on the premises of Karachi University.