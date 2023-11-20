Police personnel involved in Karachi’s Orangi Town heist arrested

KARACHI: Police personnel who were involved in Karachi’s Orangi Town sector 5 heist have been arrested, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the arrested police personnel of District South were shifted to DIG West office after arrest.

Sources said that the police officials have summoned the affected family to DIG west office and returned the amount and 65 percent of the total gold.

Furthermore, the IG Sindh has directed the DIG West to complete the investigation within 24 hours.

Earlier today, police sources said that evidence points out the involvement of an under-training police officer in Orangi Town sector 5 heist.

According to sources, evidence surfaced that an under-training DSP of District South Police had been involved in the robbery in which around 20 million rupees, 70 to 80 tola gold jewelry and other valuables were plundered from a house in Orangi Town.

Police sources said that the special party of the suspected officer used to be involved in illegal police raids in the past.

The police have returned back half of the robbed cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and laptops.

Police officers also exert pressure over the aggrieved person to avoid registration of FIR of the incident, sources added.

“The robbers, in police uniform as well as plain cloth, were entered in house and taken the family members hostage,” complainant Amir Baig earlier said.

“They entered in house at 2:20am in the night and after taking the family hostage started looting valuables, and fled from the house at around 4:00am,” aggrieved citizen said.

“They also taken two brothers with them while leaving the house and dropped them at Baloch Pull.”

He said the robbers had arrived in police mobile, a Vigo, Mehran car and motorbikes adding that the number of armed men involved in the heist was more than 15.