Police personnel shot dead in Landhi Karachi

KARACHI: A police personnel was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bhains Colony area in Landhi, Karachi, the police said, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the culprits targeted the cop near 10 number road in the vicinity. Whereas the deceased policeman Qaiser was deployed at Saudabad Police Station in District Korangi.

Later, the martyred policeman body was transferred to the Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital.

After autopsy the body has been handed to his heirs.

Moreover, the police have registered an First Information Report (FIR) of the incident. Whereas the police have also launched investigation in to the incident.

The killing is not the first but continuation of police personnel targeted killing spree in Karachi.

On September 17, a police constable was shot dead by unidentified persons in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The martyred police constable Sadam Hussain was deployed at the Police Station Gulshan-e-Maymar.

He was getting his motorcycle puncture fixed at a puncture shop in the area when four people boarding on a white car sprayed bullets on the police constable.

The police have taken five empty shells of 9mm pistol and one shell of 30 bore pistol in its possession from the crime spot.

Earlier in August this year, a police officer was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack in Bin Qasim Town, officials said.

They identified the martyred officer as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Khan Abro.

Bin Qasim SHO Faisal Rafiq told the media that the ASI reached home and when he got off his car, assailants riding on a motorcycle emerged there, opened indiscriminate fire and rode away.

He sustained critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The SHO said it appeared to be a targeted killing incident. However, it was being investigated as to whether the incident was motivated by terrorism or some personal enmity, he added.

The deceased ASI had served as the officer in charge of the Ghaghar Phatak police post. Presently, he was posted at the Steel Town police station.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder of ASI Mohammed Khan Abro and sought a detailed report from the inspector general of police.

A CM House spokesperson said that Mr Shah directed the police chief to take all-out measures to ensure immediate arrest of the killers.