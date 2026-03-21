Karachi Police deploy over 12,000 personnel for Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Security

The Karachi Police have finalised a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, to ensure foolproof arrangements across the metropolis.

The move comes on the directives of Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Azad Khan, according to a police spokesperson.

According to a spokesperson for Karachi Police, a total of 12,145 police officers and personnel have been deployed under the plan.

Of these, 4,302 have been assigned to the South Zone, 3,813 to the East Zone, and 4,030 to the West Zone.

The spokesperson said additional personnel would be deployed at all major Eidgahs, large Masajid and Imam Bargahs. Surveillance has also been stepped up through increased mobile patrols, snap checking and additional deployment on streets.

Strict monitoring is being carried out at key entry and exit points of the city, with law enforcement agencies instructed to remain alert to any suspicious individuals or objects.

A comprehensive and coordinated traffic management plan has also been enforced to maintain smooth flow of traffic and facilitate citizens during Eid prayers.

Citizens have been urged to extend full cooperation to security agencies, promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or helpline 15, and play their role in ensuring peaceful observance of the festival.