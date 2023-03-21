Police prepare list to arrest PTI financiers

ISLAMABAD: After the crackdowns on activists and leaders, Islamabad police also prepared a list of financiers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to take action against them, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that Islamabad police prepared a list of 21 people financing Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to arrest them.

The list contains the names of Khurram Shehzad Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Amir Mehmood Kiani, Sami Ezidi, Shahzad Waseem, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Fawzia Arshad, Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas Khan and others are included in the list.

READ: POLICE RAID IMRAN KHAN’S ZAMAN PARK RESIDENCE

Earlier in the day, the capital police raided the residence of PTI leader Murad Saeed and PTI’s former UC chairman Raja Qaiser Ahmed when both were not present at their residence.

PTI leader Murad Saeed lambasted Capital police said that despite getting bail on ‘fake cases’ his house was raided by police when only women were present there.

Raja Qaiser had already left the house before the police raid.

Earlier in the month, the federal police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz’s residence on Sunday.

READ: RAWALPINDI POLICE ARREST 30 PTI WORKERS IN OVERNIGHT RAIDS

The capital police raided and searched PTI Senator Shibli Faraz’s house near Parbat Road, Islamabad when he was not in the capital territory.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed concerns over the police raid at the house of Senator Shibli Faraz and took notice of the incident.

He directed the police officials to avoid the violation of the sanctity of the house and asked the IG Islamabad to present a detailed report of the incident.

Prior to the raid, the Lahore police force launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers after compiling lists containing more than 100 names.

Comments