Probe reveals MQM worker was around KPC, not at CM House during police action

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Thursday have obtained cellular phone calls data of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) worker Aslam who was allegedly killed by police baton-charge during party’s yesterday protest against controversial Sindh local government law, ARY News reported.

According to a call record data of deceased MQM-P activist gathered by the police, the party worker Aslam was not at the Chief Minister’s House (CM House) at the time of the police action against protesters.

The probe revealed that MQM-P local leader was at Karachi Press Club (KPC) at 6:32 pm and he was present at KPC till 7:54 pm.

Police baton-charged protesters at 6:32 pm outside CM House but at that time Aslam was present at KPC, the authorities said, adding that at 8:34 pm he was at Rashid Minhas road as per his mobile location.

The investigation found that Aslam had arrived at KIHD at 8:30 pm and his death was reported at 10:29 pm.

The funeral prayers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan activist Muhammad Aslam were offered on Thursday evening. A large number of MQM-P leaders and workers attended the funeral prayers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took notice of violent acts committed by Sindh police against the peaceful protest of MQM-P and said that necessary action would be taken against those responsible.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that he has taken note of violence from Sindh police against MQM’s peaceful protest against local government law.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also ordered an inquiry into the incidents outside CM House on Wednesday and directed commissioner Karachi to submit a detailed report into the matter.

Comments