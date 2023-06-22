Police raid Omar Ayub’s house, arrests his employee

Punjab Police raided the residence of former Federal Minister Omar Ayub in Haripur and arrested his servant in his absence, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, Haripur police accompanied by female officers, conducted a raid at the house of former Federal Minister Umar Ayub and upon finding him absent, completed the search operation and apprehended his personal servant.

The police also conducted raids at the houses of Umar Ayub’s brothers and former provincial ministers, Yousaf Ayub, Akbar Ayub, and Arshad Ayub. However, none of them were present at their respective residences.

Earlier this month, PTI President Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials and a police team from his residence, Zahoor Palace, in Lahore.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location by the police and ACE teams. The PTI president was booked in corruption cases in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala.

The senior politician was not appearing before the court despite the cancellation of bail. The PTI president’s residence was raided by ACE and police officials multiple times since the cancellation of his bail.

Police said that a case was lodged against Pervaiz Elahi under different sections including ATA. They added that he was wanted to police after the bail cancellation. “After ACE, police will take action against Pervaiz Elahi,” they said.

After his arrest, Pervaiz was shifted to the ACE Lahore Region Faridkot House.