Police, Rangers bust gang involved in petrol pump robbery

KARACHI: Sindh Police and Rangers conducted a joint operation, apprehended a criminal gang in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Korangi area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Rangers spokesman, the law enforcers managed to arrest the gang involved in the robbery bid that occurred at petrol pump near Bilal Chowrangi.

The gang comprised of three criminals, Dilshad Ali, Yaqoob Alias Lahori and Ali Hassan, involved in theft, street crimes and other criminal activities.

The law enforcers recovered a bike and pistol from the possession of the robbers.

It is pertinent to mention here that, on June 16, a petrol pump cashier was robbed by a criminal gang near Bilal Chowrangi, allegedly looted Rs 1.7 million and fled from the scene.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed about the several criminal incidents in different areas of Karachi.

Furthermore, the police is conducting raids to apprehend the remaining gang members, while the arrested accused has been handed over to the police for legal action.