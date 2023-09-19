Police, Rangers continue op in katcha area to arrest Mahar’s killers

SUKKUR: Sindh police and Rangers continued the operation in the katcha area to arrest the killers of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The joint operation of Sindh police and Rangers in the katcha area entered its third day and more contingents were deployed.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo told the media that different areas were surrounded by the police and Rangers and started searching the houses and other localities.

SSP Samo said that power supply was disconnected to the houses of the suspects and all entrance and exit routes were sealed besides closing the ferry service.

The police officer said that Mahar’s killers will be arrested soon.

Earlier, police arrested three accused who facilitated the murder of Journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

According to SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Sammo, the police arrested three more facilitators in katcha operation. He said that police operation continued for the second day to arrest the suspects of the slain journalist murder.

He stated that the exit and entry of katcha area have been sealed and the police is using drone cameras to spot the suspects.

Earlier, the Sindh Home Department handed over the responsibility of probe into senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur.

The Sindh Home Department issued a notification to withdraw the responsibility of probe into the journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case from the Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) City and handed it over to the CTD’s DSP Abdul Quddus.

The department ordered the authorities to expedite the investigation for the arrest of the culprits and provide foolproof security to the slain journalist’s family.