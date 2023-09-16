Police, Rangers joint session discuss operation in Katcha area

LARKANA: A meeting jointly headed by Police and Rangers officials was briefed on a full throttled operation against bandits and their support network in katcha area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The meeting headed by DIG Javed Jiskani and Rangers officials, was briefed on operational details. “Pakistan Army troops and intelligence agencies would also be part of the operation,” the session was briefed.

“This operation will also be launched in pakka area along with the katcha area and will continue until complete annihilation of bandits,” the session was informed.

“The mobile phone and internet services will be suspended in katcha areas during the operation,” meeting briefed.

“All entry and exit points of the area will be kept under thorough checking during the operation in katcha area,” officials informed.

The Sindh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar on Thursday decided to launch operation in katcha area with police, rangers and assistance of Army troops.

Caretaker chief minister also ordered termination of internet services in katcha area.

“This year 218 persons were kidnapped and 207 of the abductees were recovered,” IG Police informed the cabinet in a briefing on law and order.

“Still 11 persons have been hostages, three of whom in Shaheed Benazirabad, seven in Larkana and one in Sukkur district,” police chief said.

Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar directed for prompt recovery of remaining hostages and keeping in touch with families of the abductees.

“Police officers of good repute should be deployed in katcha area, and those failing to perform should be transferred,” chief minister ordered.

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab, popularly known as katcha area, have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.