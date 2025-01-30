Police, Rangers launch targeted operation in Shikarpur katcha area

SHIKARPUR: Shikarpur Police and Rangers targeted operation against bandits, has been underway in katcha area of Garhi Tegho, officials said.

The law enforcement agencies have initiated operation for recovery of hostages and arrest of bandits involved in kidnapping for ransom and other crimes in the area.

Officials have said that scores of hideouts of the outlaws have been burnt and demolished during the operation and arms recovered.

The targeted operation has been launched for arrest of notorious bandit Belo Teghani, allegedly involved in recent killing of policeman Munawar Jatoi and other personnel of the department earlier.

The law enforcement personnel have cordoned off the area for arrest of the fleeing dacoits.