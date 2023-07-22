Police recover abducted women in Pano Aqil

SUKKUR: The Sukkur police on Saturday recovered two women that were allegedly abducted from the limits of Sangi police station in Pano Aqil district of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the armed suspects of the Mehr community attacked the village of Kalhora community over a marriage dispute and kidnapped two women after killing two people.

SSP Sukkur told ARY news that the two women were not abducted for ransom, nor was it an act of robbers, but they were abducted after a conflict between the two communities.

A heavy contingent of Sukkur police conducted an operation in the Kachha area and recovered two women after an intense fight with suspects, he said.

The recovered women were handed over to their families.

Report by Saleem Saheto