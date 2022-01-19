Police recover dead body of Raima Islam Shimu from a sack

Bangladeshi actor Raima Islam Shimu who was missing for a few days has been reportedly murdered, and her body was found in a sack in the outskirts of Dhaka.

The dead body of Raima Islam Shimu, who is known for her work in several dramas and films of Bangladesh, was found near a bridge in Dhaka, mentioned by a police officer. As per the reports, relatives of the actor on Sunday filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station after she went missing.

A team of police from the Keraniganj Model Station recovered the body from the sack near Alipur Bridge in Kadamtoli, after being informed by the locals and send it to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for further procedure. Police officers revealed that the body had several injury marks, suspect that the actor was murdered brutally before the criminals dumped her body near the bridge couple of days back.

In the shocking turn of events, her husband Shakhawat Ali Noble who along with his driver were taken into custody for interrogation has confessed to being involved in the murder. As per the reports Nobel has been put on 3-day police remand, after his admission of the heinous act.

While the reason is yet to be known, some family feud is suspected to be the cause of the murder, which is said to have the involvement of an influential actor as well.

