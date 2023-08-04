Police ‘recover’ flood relief items in raid at Gandapur’s house

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur over raising ‘allegations’ against the caretaker KP CM.

During an overnight raid, the police claimed to have found flood relief, coronavirus relief items, and bags of slingshots and sticks.

Confirming the raid, the family members of Ali Amin Gandapur alleged that police took away their personal belongings, of which they have purchase receipts.

He was released from Sukkur central jail in May after being granted bail.

The administration of Sukkur Central Jail had earlier refused to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gandapur despite his protective bail, citing the registration of cases against him in Punjab.

Gandapur, former federal minister for Kashmir Affair and Gilgit-Baltistan, was wanted by Rawalpindi police in a criminal case registered against him with Naseerabad police on March 19, 2023.