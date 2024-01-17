25.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Police recover heavy cache of arms, ammunitions in Balochistan

DERABUGTI: The paramilitary forces along with police officials conducted an Intelligence-based operation (IBO) and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a drain on Patak Road, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The police officials in a statement claimed that a total of five pistols with additional ammunition were recovered from a drain.

The spokesperson further added that five kg of TNT ammo and an LMG automatic machine gun were also among the recovered weapons.

However, no arrest has been made during the operation.

Earlier, Lahore Police claimed to have seized a huge cache of arms and reported the arrest of several persons for allegedly being involved in criminal activities.

A statement by the Cantt Division Police informed that it had arrested as many as 174 ‘criminals’ from whose possession were recovered 18 pistols, two rifles, two Kalashnikovs, several bullets, more than three kilograms of hashish, and 65 liters of liquor in its recent drive against anti-society elements.

SP Cantt Division Shehbaz Elahi had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against robbers, thieves, and drug peddlers.

