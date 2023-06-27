Police recover minor girl after 15 months, arrest abductors

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi police recovered an abducted minor girl, 3, from Lahore after 15 months and also arrested the alleged abductors, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police handed over the recovered girl to her parents. The girl was recovered during a raid by the officials of the Ratta Amral police station in Lahore.

Police also arrested a couple who had allegedly abducted the minor girl.

A few days ago, police recovered an eight-year-old boy who was chained by his father in Rasool Nagar Sheikhupura.

The man tied his son with a chain on the roof of the house and did not give him anything to drink or eat. He was chained for going with his neighbour to the market.

The police arrested the man when the neighbour recorded a video of the boy which went viral on the internet.