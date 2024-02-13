Police recover pistols, motorcycle used in Maulana Usmani murder

ISLAMABAD: The federal police claimed to have recovered two pistols and a motorcycle used in the murder of Sunni Ulema Council Pakistan Deputy Secretary General Maulana Masoodur Rehman Usmani, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The prominent religious figure was returning home from Rawalpindi in his car when two armed men on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on his vehicle, killing the Maulana on the spot. The driver of the car sustained bullet injuries.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to a hospital where the doctor confirmed the death of Maulana Usmani while his driver, identified as Asad Ali Khan, was given medical assistance and was stated to be in stable condition.

According to sources, the investigation team has recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and a car used to flee the crime scene.

A call from a ‘neighboring’ country was also traced by the investigation team, directing the attackers to immediately leave Pakistan and reach ‘neighboring’ country.

Sources further said that the suspects followed Allama Masood-ur-Rehman from Rawalpindi, two suspects were assigned to reconnaissance and the other two to kill the religious figure.